Ranbir Kapoor To Begin Shooting For 'Animal' In March, Reveals Producer Bhushan Kumar

Ranbir Kapoor has currently been shooting for director Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled rom-com in Mumbai and Delhi. According to the reports by Pinkvilla, the Tamasha actor will wrap up the shooting of this film in March after which Ranbir will commence shooting for his next and most-awaited venture Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor to begin shooting for Animal in March

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar has revealed that though the shooting for Animal will begin in March. But it can be postponed amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. Bhushan said that he has started a Ranbir Kapoor film with Luv Ranjan and then, there’s another film with him called Animal. Adding to it, the T-Series owner said that Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it will be similar to Kabir Singh. Bhushan said that it will be one relatable story that happens in society with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in lead.

Disclosing about the lineup, the Indian film producer stated that he is producing Thank God with Ajay (Devgn) sir and Sidharth (Malhotra), Vikram Vedha with Hrithik (Roshan) and Saif (Ali Khan), and one more with Ajay Devgn. Keeping it short about a project with Akshay Kumar, Bhushan further added, "We have something which we will definitely be doing together shortly."

Recently, T-Series took to its official Instagram and announced the release date of Animal. It wrote ''Bhushan Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama film, ANIMAL to hit theatres worldwide on 11th August 2023.'' They also tagged the actors who will play pivotal roles in the film including the likes of Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.

A brief about Animal

Animal was announced on January 1, 2021, and is scheduled to release on October 2, 2022. According to the buzz, Ranbir, who is best known for his brooding romantic roles, will take a paradigm shift and portray a dark and intense character in the film. It will be interesting to see whether Ranbir will do justice to the character that seems to be opposite from the roles he has performed so far.

Ranbir Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, the 38-year-old actor will be next seen in his ambitious project titled Brahmāstra alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana opposite Hrithik Roshan along with Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

