Ranbir Kapoor To Reunite With Sanjay Leela Bhansali 15 Years After Fallout? Know Details

Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 flick Saawariya, which also starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. In his 15-year-long journey in the industry, the Barfi star hasn't collaborated with Bhansali again, with reports suggesting that the duo wasn't on the best terms.

However, Ranbir and the filmmaker seem to have called a truce, thanks to Alia Bhatt, who reportedly played the peacemaker while starring in Bhansali's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi. According to a Mid-Day report, Bhansali is now keen on casting Ranbir as a parallel lead in Baiju Bawara, which already has Ranveer Singh in a pivotal role.

Ranbir Kapoor to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 15 years after fallout?

As per the publication's report, Bhansali is ‘keen to rope in Ranbir Kapoor for the parallel lead.’ It is believed that the director has already discussed the subject with Ranbir.

“Apparently, Alia, who starred in SLB’s latest offering, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, played the peacemaker and got the two to meet and discuss the period musical. Considering that Ranveer is said to be playing the titular role, it remains to be seen if Ranbir agrees to play the parallel lead in the revenge drama," the report stated.

Ranbir has earlier spoken about Sanjay Leela Bhansali being a ‘hard taskmaster’ as he recalled his experience as an assistant director on Black. Appearing on NoFilterNeha back in 2016, Ranbir told Neha Dhupia, "I was kneeling down on set, he was beating me…after a point, it got so heavy and I felt so tortured that I had to quit the film at a point…I think it was like 10 or 11 months into my job and I am like ‘ listen I can't do this, it's getting to me.'"

He added, "I think I am too sensitive and emotional and he got to know me so well and he kind of kept poking into that… he got too much, went crazy as far as I was concerned."

Meanwhile, Ranbir has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal as well as Luv Ranjan's yet untitled project with Shraddha Kapoor. He was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @RANBIRKAPOOR/ @BHANSALIPRODUCTIONS)