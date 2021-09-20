Ranbir Kapoor To Shoot A Special Track For 'Mr Lele' As Filming Starts This Week

Shashank Khaitan's comic thriller Mr Lele, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedenkar has roped in a Bollywood heartthrob for one of the movie's songs. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor has come on board to shoot for the music sequence of Mr Lele. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Rochak Kohli. As per Pinkvilla's latest report, a trade source revealed that the Barfi actor has been rehearsing for the song, which will be shot at Mehboob Studios from Wednesday.

The movie has faced several COVID-19 related delays since it commenced shooting in April this year. The movie's shoot resumed months after Bhumi and Vicky contracted the virus, along with the junta curfew imposed in Maharashtra. Mr Lele was announced in January 2020 and originally conceptualised with Varun Dhawan in the lead. However, the actor took an exit from the film, resulting in a new set of actors on board.

Ranbir Kapoor to make a special appearance in Mr Lele?

As per the report, the film's makers were very keen on roping in Ranbir adding that the actor has been practising the music number at Mehboob Studious for some time now. The song is being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya while ace designer Manish Malhotra will be styling the actor. Describing the actor as a fantastic dancer, the source said the actor's groovy track will be one of the movie's highlights.

Revealing more about the film's pending schedule, the source mentioned that it is almost done, however, Vicky, who has been busy shooting for the adventure series, Into The Wild in the Maldives with Bear Grylls, has to complete some patchwork in October.

The movie will witness Vicky stuck between the two leading ladies, his suspicious wife (Bhumi) and colleague (Kiara). After facing several delays, the shoot was commenced by Shashank Khaitan at an Andheri bungalow with the lead actors. The movie was further shot for 40 days across various locations in Mumbai. Vicky has collaborated with Bhumi as well as Kiara Advani in the 2020 flick Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship and the Netflix anthology Lust Stories respectively.

(IMAGE: Instagram/@Ranbir_Kapoooor)