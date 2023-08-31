Ranbir Kapoor Touches Robert De Niro's Feet In Throwback Photos Shared By Anupam Kher

Hollywood icon Robert De Niro's visited India in 2013. His visit created a buzz in both the film industries of India and the United States. During his stay, the actor visited his Silver Linings Playbook co-star Anupam Kher's acting school in Mumbai. Recently, The Kashmir Files actor took to social media and shared throwback photos from the moment when "Bollywood met Hollywood."

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor greet Robert De Niro

During his visit, Robert De Niro was warmly welcomed by Bollywood stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kirron Kher and Dia Mirza among others.

The photos offered a glimpse of their interaction with the Hollywood star. In one of the pictures, Anil is seen indulging in a conversation with De Niro. In another one, Ranbir can be seen touching his feet and kissing his knee. While De Niro was seated on a sofa, the Bollywood actors were seen sitting on the floor.

Captioning the photos, Kher mentioned how this event highlighted the cross-cultural appeal of cinema and the universal admiration that transcends borders and languages. He wrote, "hen Bollywood meets Hollywood 🤝🏼 Robert De Niro visited India in 2013 to be a part of the THiNK summit in Goa. He visited Anupam Kher’s acting school where he also met Indian actor, Ranbir Kapoor."

More about Robert De Niro's India visit

Aside from promoting his film Silver Linings Playbook, Robert De Niro also participated in the THiNK summit held in Goa. The event provided him with an opportunity to immerse himself in Indian culture and engage with the Indian film fraternity.

Several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Ali Fazal, Aftab Shivdasani and late actor Satish Kaushik among others met the Hollywood actor.

Filmmakers Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ayan Mukerji also expressed their excitement on meeting the Oscar-winning actor. Social media platforms were abuzz with posts and pictures, as the stars shared their memorable encounters with Robert De Niro.