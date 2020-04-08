Ranbir Kapoor Trivia: Celebs That Show Up When You Search For RK On Google

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. He has starred in several films till date, which went on to be a huge success at the box office. He was last seen in the film Sanju and is now all set to be seen in Brahmastra, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. It is a fantasy action film helmed by Ayan Mukherjee. When fans of RK look him up on Google, they also get to see these actors:

Celebs that show up when you search for RK on Google

Alia Bhatt

People who search for Ranbir Kapoor, most frequently search for Alia Bhatt too. This is mainly due to the reason that the two are currently dating and are spotted several times together. In the past, fans have also witnessed wedding rumours of the couple, along with a fake wedding invitation, which had taken social media platforms by storm. Bhatt will also be seen Brahmāstra, which is scheduled for a December release.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor have one thing in common, their wild-enthusiastic personality. The two Bollywood actors are good friends and have been spotted together several times. The Gullyboy actor has a lot on his plate currently and will be next seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, reprising his role of Simmba. He will also be seen in a Kapil Dev biopic titled '83.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and RK used to be a couple before their split years ago. From then on, the two have matured a lot and are good friends now. Together, RK and the Om Shanti Om actor have done several hit films, that include Bachna Ae Haseeno and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She will also be seen in the Ranveer Singh starrer '83.

