Ranbir Kapoor Winks At Female Fan Who Yells 'I Love You' In Viral Video; Watch

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is among the many celebrities who are a part of All Star Football Club (ASFC) in Mumbai. The Brahmastra star recently jetted off to Dubai to play a celebrity football match against Emirates United. Photos and videos from the game created a massive buzz on social media. Amidst this, a short clip of Ranbir Kapoor winking at his fan has taken the internet by storm.

Ranbir Kapoor winks at a female fan

The viral clip sees Ranbir Kapoor prepping to take to the field with his star-studded team. However, before the match began, a female fan of the Tamasha star yelled "Ranbir I love you". Responding to the same, the Bollywood star quickly turned around with a contagious smile on his face. However, his wink is what that stole the limelight.

Take a look at the clip below:

The viral video has garnered over 35,000 likes on Instagram with netizens commenting about Ranbir Kapoor's wink. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aparshakti Khurana were among the many prominent faces at the game.

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 biographical comedy film, Sanju. Currently, he has a dozen projects lined up in the pipeline.

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch him feature alongside wife Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji-directed sci-fi flick Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor has also teamed up with Vaani Kapoor in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera. While Ranbir will be seen playing a dual role in the period action drama, on the other hand, Sanjay Dutt will essay the main antagonist.

Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor has Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled movie in his kitty. In the second half of 2021, the star along with Shradhha Kapoor reached Delhi to shoot a few sequences for the film.

Recently, his wedding with Alia Bhatt grabbed the headlines. He tied the knot with his 5-year-long girlfriend Alia Bhatt in a dreamy yet intimate wedding that took place at his Vastu residence on April 14. Two days after the nuptials, the Bollywood couple hosted a grand wedding bash for their friends in the Bollywood industry.

Image: Instagram/@lifeisamessyaffair