Ranbir Kapoor Wins Internet With His Gesture Towards His Little Fan | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to meet his fans and promote his Luv Ranjan directorial. Recently, the actor's video is doing rounds on the internet where he is seen with a little fan.

Ranbir Kapoor came across a kid who is his huge fan. The little rockstar was so happy that he even got his guitar signed by the actor. Ranbir not just autographed his fan's guitar but also spent some time with him and encouraged him to pursue his passion for music.

Watch the video here:

Soon the video found its way to the internet and went viral for all the right reasons. Fans on social media started lauding Ranbir's gesture towards the kid. One user wrote, "he is so interactive, talkative and comfortable around his fans", the other one said, "How sweet".

Ranbir Kapoor as Rockstar

Though Ranbir Kapoor gained popularity soon after his debut Saawariya in 2007, he proved his mettle in acting when he played the role of a rockstar in his 2011 film of the same name. His fan following reached new heights post the release of his Imtiaz Ali directorial. As a result, no matter how many more films he does, a lot of fans still love his performance in Rockstar the most.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Now, the actor is looking forward to his new release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which is set to hit the theatres on March 8. The film is going to pair Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor opposite each other for the first time. Apart from the duo, the rom-com also stars Dimple Kapadia, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi in key roles. It is helmed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan.