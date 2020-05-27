Times When Ranbir Kapoor Worked As An Assistant Director For The Films; See List Here

Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya alongside Sonam Kapoor in 2007. But before making his debut, Ranbir has worked as an Assitant Director and Second Unit Director on a few films. Take a look at the list of the films that the actor worked on as an Assitant Director or a Second Unit Director.

Aa Ab Laut Chalen

Aa Ab Laut Chalen marked the directorial debut by Rishi Kapoor. Released in 1999, the plot revolved around an ambitious and unemployed young man who goes to the US to find a job but gets caught up in a love triangle between Pooja and Loveleen. However, he soon realises who his true love is and decides to reconcile with her.

The film starred Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, and Sunam Ranganathan. It was the last film to be produced under Raj Kapoor's RK Films. Ranbir Kapoor was one of the Assistant Directors for this film and was also seen during the launch alongside Rishi Kapoor.

Black

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Black was released in 2005. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around a stubborn teacher who helps a girl named Michelle who has visual and hearing impairment. He helps her discover her potential as she takes on the challenge of graduating from college.

The film garnered a total Box Office collection of about ₹66.6 crores which is equivalent to more than ₹160 crores today. Sonam Kapoor also worked as an Assitant Director alongside Ranbir Kapoor for the film. Both the actors made their debut two years later with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial venture.

Prem Granth

Prem Granth hit the screens in May 1996. The film was directed by one of Ranbir Kapoor's uncles, Rajiv Kapoor. The film's plot revolved around Somen who is the son of a wealthy upper-caste Hindu priest. He falls in love with Kajri who is a belongs to a lower social group. Things take a turn when she suddenly leaves the village due to unknown reasons.

It starred Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shammi Kapoor, and Reema Lagoo. The films under the RK Films banner often shared a common theme of criticising society and depicting love across social divides. This was the second to last film to be directed under the Raj Kapoor's production house.

