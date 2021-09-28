Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday: Here Are Top 5 IMDb Rated Films Of The Actor

Ranbir Kapoor recently rang into his 39th birthday on September 28, 2021. The actor, who began his acting career with Saawariya in 2007, went on to become one of the most celebrated artists in Bollywood. He has bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actor several times and now has several projects in his pipeline, including Shamshera, Brahmastra and Animal. On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, here are some of his top-rated films on IMDb.

Barfi (2012): 8.1 IMDb

Ranbir Kapoor starred in the 2012 film Barfi alongside Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz. The film's plot revolved around a dumb and deaf man named Barfi, who is left broken-hearted after his first love, Shruti, leaves him. He later forms a special bond with Jhumli, a girl with autism. However, some old feelings resurface when Shruti visits him months later. The Anurag Basu directorial won several awards, including the Filmfare Best Actor title for Ranbir Kapoor. The film is Ranbir Kapoor's highest-rated film on IMDb with a score of 8.1 on 10.

Sanju (2018): 7.7 IMDb

Sanju was the story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's controversial life. Ranbir Kapoor portrayed the role of Sanjay Dutt and won millions of hearts. Sanju also had Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Dia Mirza in pivotal roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.7. Rajkumar Hirani helmed the film and also co-produced it with Vindu Vinod Chopra.

Rockstar (2011): 7.7 IMDb

Ranbir Kapoor garnered lots of praises for his portrayal of Janardhan in the 2011 film Rockstar. The Imtiaz Ali's directorial starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead role. The film's melodies, composed by AR Rahman, still top the playlists of music lovers. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.7 on 10.

Wake Up Sid (2009): 7.6 IMDb

The 2009 rom-com Wake Up Sid is a perfect weekend watch film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen. The film's plot revolves around a spoiled and selfish college student, who learns the meaning of life and responsibilities after sharing an apartment with an aspiring writer. The film's IMDb score is 7.6.

Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year (2009): 7.5 IMDb

Despite failing to do well at the box office, Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year received much critical acclamation. The film had Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of a salesman who operates a parallel company while working in a firm. The film was directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor