Ranbir Kapoor's Brother-in-law Welcomes Alia Bhatt, Wishes Couple To Have 'lots Of Babies'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a grand wedding bash just two days after their intimate nuptials to celebrate the milestone with their friends in the Bollywood industry. Now, Ranbir Kapoor's brother-in-law Bharat Sahni has welcomed the new bride into the elite Kapoor family. On Sunday evening, the businessman took to social media to share a heartfelt note for the newlyweds. While doing so, he shared a slew of unseen photos from the couple's wedding celebration. However, what steals the limelight was Bharat Sahni's special mention for the couple to make a lot of babies together.

Alia Bhatt kisses Ranbir Kapoor at the cake cutting ceremony

In one photo, the newlyweds can be seen kissing each other during the cake cutting ceremony, in another, groom Ranbir goes down on his knees to commemorate his love for wifey Alia Bhatt. The post shared by Bharat Sahni gives a glimpse of how the groom squad had a blast at the Bollywood couple's wedding celebration. While welcoming Alia Bhatt into the family, Bharat also penned a sweet note for the newlyweds. He wrote,

The last few days have been straight out of a fairytale. Congratulations to the beautiful couple and wishing you both a wonderful journey ahead full of love, happiness and lots of babies. God bless

This comes just hours after Ranbir Kapoor caught the attention of paparazzi in the Mumbai city. It appears that the newlywed Ranbir is back to the grind after a week filled with love and happiness. Reportedly, the star had to attend a meeting in the Andheri locality of the entertainment capital. Ranbir who appeared to be in haste did not interact with paps, instead, he gave thumbs up to the cameras and walked inside the building. Take a look at the video below:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ditched the usual red for their nuptials and opted for a matching ivory ensemble for their big day. While sharing official photos online, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special."

