Ranbir Kapoor's Bungalow Being Fancied Up Ahead Of Rumoured Wedding With Alia Bhatt; Watch

While fans are eagerly awaiting updates on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, the duo hasn't confirmed anything officially. However, reports pertaining to their wedding dates and venue, guest list and more have been surfacing widely on social media in recent days. The duo's nuptials will reportedly take place on April 14 in the presence of around 45-50 guests, according to Hindustan Times, while a no-phone policy has also been adopted to maintain secrecy.

With just days ahead of the rumoured nuptials, glimpses of Ranbir's under-construction bungalow in Mumbai have been shared via social media, indicating that the property has been decked up with lights. While the house looks months away from completion, the decorations can be seen going on in full swing.

Ranbir Kapoor's bungalow being decorated ahead of wedding with Alia Bhatt

Taking to their official Instagram handle, paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor's Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai, where one can see lights being set up. Take a look.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement after witnessing the preparations, and dropped comments like, "yaay prep has begun #ranbiraliawedding", "this will be remarkable in the history of Bollywood weddings", and "I'm so excited" among other things.

Meanwhile, HT City recently stated that the duo's nuptials will be taking place on April 14 at Kapoor’s pad at Vastu, Bandra. The guest list will be very limited, with only 45-50 guests, including director Ayan Mukerji, in attendance. The Mehendi ceremony is slated to take place on April 13, while the Haldi function will happen earlier on the 14th.

Only the guests and photographers will have access to the floor where the ceremony will happen. In an earlier conversation with Hindustan Times, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor responded to the wedding reports, claiming that he 'hasn't heard anything.' He added, "If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me.”

