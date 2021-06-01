Ranbir Kapoor's Bunny From YJHD And Other Characters That Will Invoke Wanderlust In You

Ranbir Kapoor's character 'Bunny' in Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani (YJHD) is one of those characters which invokes the desire of travelling far and wide. There are, in fact, many of Ranbir Kapoor's movies that do the same. Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film, Brahmastra Part 1, while touted to be a superhero film, is also shot across various parts of the world, giving the film a scale like seldom few superhero presentations have had. If you're someone who found themselves drawn closer to Ranbir Kapoor's YJHD character, the following list of parts that similarly ignite the desire to travel in an individual may be of interest to you. Read on for more.

1) Rani (Queen):

The film that solidified Kangana Ranaut's footing in the movie industry sees her play a character that is bit by the travel bug. In the film, she can be seen going to Paris, and later Amsterdam, on her solo travel journey. The movie, which has a rating of 8.2 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

2) Mahabir Bhati (Highway)

The Imtiaz Ali directorial sees Randeep Hooda's Highway character take the viewers of the film through the northern section of India, which is aesthetically pleasing as well as relatively untouched. The character in itself, as per many, is a drifter at heart. The movie, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

3) Aanchal Reddy (Happy Ending)

For the large part of the film, Ileana D'Cruz's character in the film as well as that of Saif Alif Khan's Yudi travel across a prominent part of the United States in search of inspiration. This movie treats its viewers to some scenic views from a cliff and the visuals of sunsets. The film, which has a rating of 5.4 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Riana Braganza (Ek Main Aur Ek Tu)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's character in the Shakun Batra directorial is that of a free-spirited hairstylist who traverses around Las Vegas, Nevada while showcasing it in its entirety. Her character, as per may, has incited the desire of travelling all across the state. The film, which has a rating of 5.7 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) Geet Kaur (Jab We Met)

Imtiaz Ali's breakout film takes its viewers through the pathways of Bhatinda's farmlands which are yellow and golden in colour. Geet Kaur as a character, as per many, is responsible for promoting free-spirited thought, a hunger for travel, and self-love amongst others. The film, which has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

