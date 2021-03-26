Ranbir Kapoor's COVID-19 Report Is Negative, Uncle Randhir Kapoor Confirms

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has recovered from COVID-19 and is "doing well". According to PTI, Ranbir Kapoor's COVID-19 report is negative as revealed by his uncle, Randhir Kapoor. The veteran actor recently spoke about his nephew Ranbir Kapoor's health and explained, "Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him". He also mentioned that he himself was unaware that his nephew had tested negative for COVID-19.

Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, had taken to her Instagram handle on March 9 to announce that Ranbir had tested positive for the virus. She shared a post with Ranbir's picture and wrote, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions".

Fans began speculating over Ranbir Kapoor's health status as his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a photo of their mother along with Ranbir from a prayer meet. The 11-month prayer meet was supposedly being held for their late father Rishi Kapoor, who passed away last year in April after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. Riddhima shared the Instagram post with the caption, "Always watching over us ! We miss you". Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's post below.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movies

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to appear in four new upcoming projects for the future. The actor will next be seen playing a double role in the upcoming period action drama film Shamshera along with actors Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is slated to release on June 25, 2021. Ranbir will also appear in the highly anticipated fantasy action adventure film Brahmastra along with actors like Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Not much else is known about the release date of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor also has two projects already lined up for 2022. The actor will appear in Luv Ranjan's next untitled film and will also appear in a film called Animal. Animal was announced in Jan 2021 with names of the rest of the cast like Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and others. Take a look below.

Image source - Neetu Kapoor Instagram