Ranbir Kapoor's COVID Diagnosis Delaying 'Brahmastra' Release Date Announcement?

The shooting of one of the much-awaited films Brahmastra was supposed to wrap up this month, but things got stalled after the lead star Ranbir Kapoor contracted the deadly virus. Due to this sudden roadblock, several plans of the makers about the film have taken a back seat. A source close to the film's development told Bollywood Hungama that since the makers were set to wrap up the film this month, the marketing team was about to shoot a brief promo with Ranbir Kapoor.

Brahmastra trailer promo shoot stalled?

The idea behind shooting the promo with the actor was to announce the release date of Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited big-budget movie. The source further added that the team had decided to shoot the promo with the Barfi actor just a few days before the wrap. After the actor had tested positive, the plans of shooting the promo have been put on hold for the time being. The source revealed that after the actor will test negative for the virus, the shooting of the film will resume. According to the source, the team is completely okay with the delay as they understand the uncertain times.

The last shooting schedule commenced sometime back that witnessed South Indian superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni finishing up his schedule. Earlier, actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and informed about testing negative of the coronavirus. She even thanked her fans and well-wishers for their love and prayers.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Brahmastra is mounted as a three-part sci-fi saga. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who earlier directed Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir will also be seen in Shamshera co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He also has the Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie Animal, co-starring Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. And an untitled movie directed by Luv Ranjan.