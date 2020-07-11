Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ranbir's Goofy Pic With Mom Neetu And Sister Can't Be Missed

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is known to be quite close to his family members. Recently, he hosted an intimate dinner party to celebrate his mother Neetu Kapoor’s birthday with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Close friends from the film industry and other family members also attended the celebrations. Here is a rarely-seen throwback photo of Ranbir Kapoor with his mother and sister that you must check out.

As Ranbir Kapoor does not have an official account on Instagram, he has various fan pages that share his photos on the platform. One of them treated the actor’s fans with his throwback photo with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. It has been making rounds on social media. Check out the old picture:

The old photo features mischievous Ranbir Kapoor, sitting with his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and cousin Armaan Jain. The young actor has donned a plain white outfit. He is visible playing while giving adorable expressions for the photo. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor has worn a blue Kurta with floral embroidery. She is holding Ranbir Kapoor and Armaan Jain’s shoulders. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who looks cute in a multi-coloured dress, is smiling coyly behind her mother.

Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood photo with his family members garnered numerous comments and likes. Fans of the actor could not get enough of the same. The trio also posed recently for Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebrations. Check out their photo:

Ranbir Kapoor clicked a selfie with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor during the dinner party. While his mother donned a formal black ensemble, the actor’s sister graced with her presence in a monochrome outfit. The photo also features Ranbir Kapoor posing in a floral-printed green shirt. The trio is smiling while looking at the camera.

