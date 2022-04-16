Neetu Kapoor is on cloud nine after his son Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, in a regal yet private wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. Post their wedding several family members have been sharing unseen glimpses from the D-day and many celebrities poured in wishes to the newlyweds.

The mother of the groom who has resumed shooting for her dance reality show is beaming with joy after her daughter-in-law's arrival in the family. Recently, the iconic actor revealed that she would like her 'bahu' Alia to rule the house.

Neetu Kapoor says daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt would rule the house

Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor who has wholeheartedly welcomed her 'bahu,' is often seen showering praises and love on her. Recently, Neetu Kapoor who will be seen as the judge of the Colors TV reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, in a new promo of the upcoming episode shared by ColorsTV talks about Alia. In the clip, Neetu's co-host Nora Fatehi pronounces 'sass' as 'saas'.” Nora said, "Aapne sass seekha hai na (you have learned sass right)?" To which Neetu says that sass and swag are coming in a lot handy for her. Then the show's host Karan Kundrra immediately steps into the frame and says "Sass to aa rahi hai because bahu bhi to aa hi rahi hain (she is learning sass because her daughter-in-law is also coming)."

Neetu then replies, "Aa gayi hai (She has already arrived)." Karan then asks, "Ghar pe chal kiski rahi hai? Sass (sass) ki ya bahu ki (who rules the house? Mother-in-law or daughter-in-law)?"The veteran actor in response says, "Khaali bahu ki. Mai chahti hu ki sirf bahu ki hi chale (daughter-in-law rules the house. I want that only my daughter-in-law rules the house)."

Earlier, after the wedding, the mother of the groom also took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable picture with Ranbir. She was seen wrapping her arm around her son as the duo smiled at the camera. She mentioned that the post was dedicated to Rishi Kapoor as she wrote, "This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab, your wish has been fulfilled".

