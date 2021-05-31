Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara Sahni Makes Instagram Debut, Do You Know Whom She Follows?

Ranbir Kapoor's 10-year old niece Samara Kapoor recently made her debut on Instagram. The little one has made her account public by the name @samarasahniofficial. Samara is Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter who is often seen making an appearance on either Riddhima's asocial media handle or grandmother Neetu Kapoor's. After making her debut on social media, the little one treated fans with series of pictures and videos with her family members.

Currently, Samara’s Instagram handle has 3745 followers and she follows 10 people including her parents Riddhima and Bharat Sahni, grandmother Neetu Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt. Samara shared a few posts including fun videos featuring mother and father along with her friends. She even shared throwback pictures with her late grandfather Rishi Kapoor from their family trips in the past. Samara's first post was a selfie with her mother, jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. She captioned it, "Me with mommy in 2019." "Love uuuuuu," Riddhima wrote in the comments.

Her second post was a selfie, which also attracted a comment from her mother. Her third post was a family picture that included her father, businessman Bharat Sahni. Earlier, before the pandemic, Alia would join Samara, Neetu, and family for lunch and dinner dates. Even on Samara's 10th birthday this year, Alia shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the cutie saying, "Happy birthday my cutie patootie. Sam's a big girl now!!" Alia has shared pictures of Samara beaming with her personalised Santa cap with her name written on it.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor who is seen recalling old memories on social media recently shared throwback photos of her daughter Riddhima Kapoor and granddaughter Samara with Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor respectively. While captioning the post, Neetu wrote, "Grandfather’s loving lap #circleoflife #comforting #love.” Riddhima Kapoor was all hearts for the throwback picture.

