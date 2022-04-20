Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara Sahni Welcomes 'Mami' Alia Bhatt To Family With Sweet Post

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on 14 April in a super private family wedding after dating for nearly five years, they have been inundated with well-wishes from fans and celebs. Latest in the addition is Ranbir’s niece and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani’s daughter Samara Sahani.

Taking to her Instagram which is managed by her designer mother Riddhimma Kapoor, she posted a couple’s picture along with the family photo from the wedding and welcomed her new (Mami) maternal aunt. The first photo is of Ranbir and Alia, while the second is a family portrait of the Kapoors, Jains, and Nandas with Alia, the new bride. She also added a few heart emojis in the caption and wrote, “Welcome to the family Alia Mami @aliaabhatt I love you so much.”

The post got so many likes immediately after Samara shared it on her Instagram. Samara's Naani (maternal grandmother) Neetu Kapoor replied with a sequence of hearts and said, "Aww this is the cutest," as soon as she shared it on social media. Riddhima Kapoor, Samara's mother, also reacted with red heart emoticons.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's wedding

On April 14, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married in front of their friends and family in Ranbir Kapoor's house in Vastu at Pali Hills Mumbai. Hours after their wedding, Ranbir and Alia stepped out and posed for the photographers. On April 13, a Mehendi ceremony took place, and whole Kapoor and Bhatt family members were in attendance.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Alia has begun filming for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which she travelled out of state to do. Darlings, Jee Le Zaraa, Brahmastra starring Ranbir, and Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut, are also in the works. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will shortly begin filming for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He's also working on Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's untitled next. The couple even got papped separately after their marriage while heading for their work after marriage. On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport leaving for the shoot of her next project. She was seen wearing a light pink coloured suit and she accessorised herself with small Jumkas. For hair, the Brahmastra star opted for an open hair look. Before Alia, Ranbir was spotted at the T-series office. The actor was seen in casual attire. He wore a checkered shirt over a white t-shirt with beige coloured pants and completed his look with sports shoes. However, it is still not known for what project the actor visited the office.