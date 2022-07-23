Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Shamshera' Fails To Perform Well On Opening Day; Earns Rs 10.25 Crore

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor-led period action film “Shamshera” has raised Rs 10.25 crore on its opening day, the makers announced Saturday. The big-budget drama, directed by Karan Malhotra and backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), is Kapoor’s first release after the 2018 movie “Sanju”.

“‘Shamshera’ takes a slow start, opens to 10.25 crore nett in India. All eyes are on the weekend to see its trajectory. ‘Shamshera’ - India NBOC day one Rs 10.25 cr," YRF stated. Set in the 1800s, the film chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe, headed by Kapoor -- who plays the dual role of Shamshera and his son, Balli -- fighting for their right and independence from the British.

Actor Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist Shuddh Singh, a ruthless cop tasked by the British to rein in the tribe. “Shamshera” also stars Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana.

