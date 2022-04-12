Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding has become the talk of the town over the weeks with fans excited to see the star couple officially tie the knot after dating for five years. Several reports and rumours regarding the wedding have been circulating despite the official announcement from the couple. As per several media reports, the wedding is supposed to be held at RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow.

As per Pinkvilla, the ceremony will commence from April 13 to April 17 and have several notable celebrities from the industry as guests. Days before the impending wedding, Ranbir Kapoor's elder sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was sported at the airport after arriving from Delhi and reacted to the paparazzi's curious questions regarding the rumoured nuptials.

Riddhima Kapoor reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

A video from entertainment content creator and Bollywood photographer Varindar Chawla showed the 41-year-old exiting the Mumbai airport with her family. Sporting a mask, Riddhima Kapoor chatted with the paparazzi on her way to the car. The media persons were also heard asking her about Ranbir-Alia's rumoured wedding but she remained tight-lipped and tactfully avoided answering the question.

They also asked Riddhima about the decorations at the Krishna Raj bungalow which is now lit up in purple and pink lights. However, she mirrored her previous reactions and avoided commenting on the hotly buzzed wedding of her younger brother.

More on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding

Not only the couple, but the family of the duo has been tight-lipped about the wedding and cautious of providing information on the wedding to the media. As per a report from Pinkvilla, notable personalities like Aamir Khan, Ayan Mukerji and more are included in the guest list as the organizers prepare to arrange top-notch security at the venue.

Amidst reports claiming that the wedding will be held on April 14, 2022, at Vastu Apartment, Bhatt's half-brother Rahul told Hindustan Times that the wedding is likely to be shifted to Taj Hotel to ensure high-level security.

Image: Instagram/@Ranbir_Kapoor/thetrendingvilla