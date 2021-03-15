Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Wishes Alia Bhatt On B'day, Shares Adorable Pictures

Actress Alia Bhatt who ringed in her 28th birthday on March 15, received beautiful wishes from her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor's family. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a series of adorable pictures with the Student of the Year actress on her Instagram stories while sending her love across to the actress.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister wishes Alia Bhatt

On the special day, Riddhima shared throwback pictures and remembered some of their iconic moments together from their family get-togethers and vacays. One of the pictures showed the entire Kapoor clan including Ranbir, Riddhima, and their mother Neetu Kapoor along with Alia's mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and Riddhima's daughter Samaira posing together for a selfie. Other pictures include the birthday girl posing with Riddhima, Neetu and Shaheen from some family get-togethers. Apart from this, Riddhima also penned a sweet birthday note for Alia that read, "Happiest bday beautiful doll. We love you so much @aliabhatt” followed by a heart emoji.

Apart from Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram series and shared a beautiful picture of the actress while showering her blessings on the joyous occasion. While extending her wishes, Neetu wrote, "Happy Birthday to the coolest happiest girl I know. Keep inspiring everyone with your positivity and strength. Love you loads, Alia Bhatt."

Meanwhile, the actress on the special day, surprised her fans with her first look as Sita from the upcoming SS Rajamouli's directorial film RRR. Donning a green saree with minimalistic jewelry and an earnest gaze, Alia has surely left her fans stunned with her never-before-seen avatar. While sharing the first look, Alia wrote, "Sita, RRR" with a heart-shaped emoticon. RRR will mark Alia Bhatt’s debut in Telugu cinema. The actress has been paired with Ram Charan in this period drama, which also features Ajay Devgn and NTR Jr in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 13, 2021.

