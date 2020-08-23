Ranbir Kapoor's Movie Songs Composed By Pritam; From 'Channa Mereya' To 'Kabira'

Ranbir Kapoor is of the well-known actors in the film industry. He has starred in over a myriad of films, making fans and viewers all gaga over his acting skills, good looks and personality. However, apart from that, the actor is also known for his dance moves and the songs in his films. And, many of Ranbir Kapoor’s hit songs are composed by music director Pritam. Here's taking a look at a list of Ranbir's songs that are created by Pritam and have garnered praise from fans.

Ranbir Kapoor’s songs composed by Pritam

Badtameez Dil (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

The song Badtameez Dil, composed by Pritam, is sung by Benny Dayal and has over 124 million views online. The song, Badtameez Dil, is from the 2013 hit film titled Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, by Ayan Mukerji. The film, features Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapoor, tells the story of four friends whose lives are changed after a summer trip. Reportedly, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer collected Rs 177 crores at the box office.

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Balam Pichkari, composed by Pritam, is sung by Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kolgad. The song on Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor has about 165 million online views. Balam Pichkari is from the 2013 Ayan Mukerji film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapoor, tells the story of four friends who have changed their lives after a summer trip.

Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hain Mushkil)

Channa Mereya, composed by Pritam, is sung by Pritam and Arijit Singh and has over 250 million views online. Channa Mereya is from the 2016 film Ae Dil Hain Mushkil. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, tell the story is about love and the shapes it takes. It is about a journey of two people, Alizeh and Ayan, as they experience life, love and heartbreak.

Kabira (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

The soulful track titled Kabira from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer is composed by Pritam. The song is being sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Tochi Raina. The song, Kabira, from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has crossed 202 million views online and is one of the most popular songs of the album.

Bheegi Si Bhaagi Si (Raajneeti)

Bheegi Si Bhaagi Si, composed by Pritam, is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Antara Mitra and has over 28 million views online. The song is from the 2010 film Raajneeti. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Nana Patekar and is about an American-educated scion of a powerful Indian family returns to the subcontinent, his first taste of power begins on a corrupt path.

