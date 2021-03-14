Ranbir Kapoor's Team Mumbai City FC Win Maiden ISL; Alia Bhatt Cheers, Neetu Attends Event

Mumbai City FC won their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title with a 2-1 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan in the final on Saturday. Neetu Kapoor attended the event as Ranbir Kapoor co-owns the team and was absent due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Mumbai City FC muscled their dominance in the seventh edition of the Indian Super League with an emphatic 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the final at the Fatorda Stadium, pocketing an enviable achievement of capping the season title with the League Shield. Both the teams come into the final with identical records, 12 wins, and just 4 defeats in the league stage. Mumbai City FC also prevailed on both occasions against the Kolkata side in the league stages including the final league match which handed them the top finish and the Asian Champions League (ACL) berth.

Soon after Ranbir Kapoor contracted the contagious coronavirus disease, Alia Bhatt issued a health update confirming that she has tested negative. Now, as beau Ranbir is practicing social distancing, Alia Bhatt is missing him majorly as per her post. On Friday, March 12, the Brahmastra actor, took to her Instagram space to share a cryptic post and fans believe it is for Ranbir.

It was on Tuesday afternoon when mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed that her son has tested positive for COVID-19. In her statement, Neetu mentioned that the Barfi actor is self-quarantined at home and is following all safety precautions. She wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions”.

(With agency inputs)

