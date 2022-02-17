Last Updated:

Ranbir, Neetu & The Kapoor Family At Rajiv Kapoor's Last Film 'Toolsidas Junior' Screening

Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar hosted a special screening for the Kapoor family in memory of Rajiv Kapoor's last film 'Toolsidas Junior' in Mumbai today.

Raj Kapoor's youngest son Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9, 2021. In Dec 2020, the poster of his upcoming film, 'Toolsidas Junior', was released.

Kapoor family marked its presence during the special screening of the forthcoming film. Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked together at the event. 

Ranbir looked uber-cool in a black sweater and blue jeans, while Neetu opted for a black sweater and grey trousers. The producers are planning to release the film on April 30, 2022.

Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor looked stunning for the event. The duo kept it basic yet stylish.

Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain were also papped at the event. Coordinating the outfits, the duo wore black on the top and paired it with blue jeans.

Randhir Kapoor also marked his presence at the special screening. He wore a blue suit paired with a sky blue shirt.

'Toolsidas Junior' is a father-son story, that has been written and directed by Mridul. The film went on the floors in 2018, and also features Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. 

