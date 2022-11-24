Ranbir Reveals Love For Favourite Club By Printing Daughter's Name On Jersey; See Pic

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally revealed their baby daughter's name on November 24 by taking to social media. Alia posted an image of their daughter, Raha, with a Barcelona shirt in the background. Ranbir is a well-known fan of the Catalan giants, having posted several images wearing a Barcelona jersey.

Taking to Instagram on November 24, Alia Bhatt explained why they named their daughter, 'Raha'. She revealed that the name was given by Raha's grandmother, Neetu Kapoor. "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path. In Swahili she is Joy. In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, and relief. In Arabic, peace. And it also means happiness, freedom & bliss," read the post from Alia.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is the co-owner of the Indian Super League team Mumbai City FC, is a well-known Barcelona fan. The Bollywood actor's love for Barcelona is also well known to the club, who gave him an outstanding birthday gift. Ranbir was presented with a Barcelona shirt with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi's signature on it. It is pertinent to note that this shirt was gifted to Ranbir in 2018 and since then Messi has now moved on to PSG.

🇮🇳 Ranbir Kapoor, the shirt looks good 👌

Was it a present? Enjoy your birthday! pic.twitter.com/5lNfET6QCj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 28, 2018

As for Barcelona, they are currently on the top of the La Liga standings with 37 points, two points clear of El Clasico rivals Real Madrid. With domestic football leagues around the world currently on break due to the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Barcelona will directly play their next match on December 31 against Espanyol.