Ranbir-Shraddha's Untitled Film Set To Release In March 2023: Know All About Latest Update

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to collaborate for the first time in an upcoming film helmed by Luv Ranjan. The film's title has not been confirmed yet but it was supposed to release on the occasion of Republic Day, 2023. However, the makers have reportedly shifted the film's release date to March 2023.

As per film critic Taran Adarsh, the untitled Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer will be released on the occasion of Holi 2023. The festival will be celebrated on March 8 next year, which also marks the film's release date. Here are more details about the upcoming movie.

Details about Ranbir-Shraddha starrer

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film was announced back in 2019. While the makers did not reveal the film's title, the shoot of the movie was scheduled to begin soon. Yet, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shoot had to be postponed. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the film will also star veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor.

The film will be helmed by Luv Ranjan and will mark the first collaboration between the director and the two stars. It will be bankrolled by Anjur Garg and Luv Ranjan, while Bhushan Kumar will present it.

While the film's shoot and release keep getting postponed, the actors and the director already seem to share a good bonding. Luv Ranjan recently tied the knot with Alisha Vaid in Agra. Their nuptials took place on February 20 in the attendance of close family and friends.

The dress code for all guests was white. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor also attended the wedding and all pre-wedding ceremonies. While Shraddha Kapoor wore a beautiful white coloured lehenga, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in an ivory sherwani.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will also be next seen in the upcoming film Chaalbaaz In London. She will reportedly share screen space with Rajkummar Rao again for a sequel to their 2018 horror-comedy Stree. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has several movies in the pipeline. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera. He is set to share the screen space with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt for the first time in Brahmastra. The actor also has Animal in his kitty.

