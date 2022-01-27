Ranbir-Shraddha's Upcoming Film With Luv Ranjan Halted Due To Director's Marriage? Read

Fans will soon witness Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's fresh pairing in Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled film. Reportedly, makers are yet to film two schedules of the project, one of which will take place in Delhi and Mumbai, while the other one will progress in Spain. It was earlier announced that the project will release in January 2023, however, recent reports suggest a halt in filming due to 'marriage' reasons.

According to Pinkvilla reports, a source quipped how everything has gotten a bit delayed due to the pandemic, as well as director Luv Ranjan's marriage in February. It further quipped that the director is in the midst of wedding preparations as of now. His marriage was slated to happen earlier this month in an intimate setup comprising his close friends and family but has apparently been shifted due to the third wave.

Ranbir-Shraddha's upcoming film faces a halt due to Luv Ranjan's marriage

The source further added that the director will dive straight into the project after his marriage and a 'short break'. Only two important schedules are left before the film wraps up. The source also spilt details about the March schedule that takes place right after Luv's marriage, quipping its 'two week' long and will start in Match first week.

Some 'important emotional scenes' that include Ranbir, Shraddha, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor will take place at the Delhi airport, post which the team moves to Mumbai and shoots the remaining sequences on sets. The source also mentioned how these pending schedules were to take place in December and September last year but faced delays owing to COVID-19.

The whole unit along with the ensemble cast will jet off to Spain in May or June. Ranbir and Shraddha's romantic scenes, as well as the former's dramatic scenes, will be shot in the month-long schedule, with Spain forming an 'important' backdrop for the romcom.

Lastly, the source iterated that Ranbir has concluded Brahmastra's shoot and wants to finish the Indian schedule of Ranjan's project before hopping onto Sandeep Venga Reddy’s Animal, for which he'll have to don another look. Ranbir-Shraddha's upcoming project is being bankrolled by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Image: PTI