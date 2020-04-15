'Ranchi' Leaked Online By Tamilrockers, Another Movie Falls Prey To Piracy

The internet users were startled yet again by Tamilrockers after the piracy website leaked the much-anticipated Prabhu Mundur's 'Ranchi' online. Quite often deemed as one of the notorious websites which are well known for distributing copyrighted material. Tamilrockers allows its users to download a plethora of HD and dubbed movies online for free.

'Ranchi' Movie Download Tamilrockers and Movierulz

Tota Roy Choudhury is making his debut in Kannada film industry with Shashikanth Gatti’s Ranchi. The movie also features popular actors from the south Prabhu Mundur, Sindhu Murthy and Sanjana Prakash. The movie is based on late Ranchi SSP Pravin Kumar.

Pirated movies have become a trend among the masses because of websites like Tamillrockers and Movierulz. Some of these websites reportedly also leaked some big banner Bollywood movies including the Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4, Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman, the Hrithik Roshan starrer War, and the list goes on. Shahid Kapoor starrer Udta Punjab was leaked two days prior to its release date by multiple piracy websites.

Despite constant efforts being put by DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities to control the piracy wave going on in the country, it seems that piracy is not going to come to an end in near future with all efforts are going in vain, and sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz are still getting a higher level of traffic online. The piracy scene has also seen growth due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents constitute a significant source of piracy which aids people worldwide to download pirated versions of games, software, films, TV series, songs and much more.

Watch 'Ranchi' trailer here

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Image Courtesy: Tota Roy Choudhury

