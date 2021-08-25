Randeep Hooda And Olympics Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra's Lovely Rendezvous; See Pictures

Sarbjit actor Randeep Hooda and the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Gold medallist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra fulfilled their fanboy moment upon meeting each other. The former was all praise for the 'Golden boy' of the country who won the hearts of the millions of Indians after making history in the world's biggest sporting event. Read on to know what the actor has to say about Neeraj Chopra.

Randeep Hooda and Neeraj Chopra meet

The 45-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share a fanboy moment captured after he met Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. In the picture, Hooda sported a button-up shirt while Chopra opted for a casual look. The duo was all smiles as they posed while embracing each other. Hooda wrote in the caption,

''कसुत्ता मानस !! नयुए धूम्मा सा ठाणदा रह 😎👊🏽👊🏽 Where does one go from the top? Very few face this question and even fewer have the answers. Upon meeting you, I deeply feel that you do brother @Neeraj_chopra1 🤗''.

Neeraj Chopra invited Randeep Hooda

Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, on multiple occasions, revealed how actor Randeep Hooda was one of his favourite Bollywood actors. He had also revealed that Hooda's film Laal Rang was on the list of his favourite movies of all time in Bollywood. According to a report from Pinkvilla, the young athlete also believed that Randeep Hooda would be the perfect choice to play his role on-screen in a biopic.

The 23-year-old athlete invited the actor to the Army Sports Institute in Maharashtra. Taking some time off his schedule, the actor arrived in Maharashtra and spent some quality time with Neeraj Chopra. The actor, reportedly, also met some other Olympians at the institute.

More on Neeraj Chopra and Randeep Hooda

The young athlete forever etched his name in the books of history by becoming the first and only athlete to bag gold at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. He also became the first Indian player to win a medal in the athletic events at the Olympics in over 100 years. On the other hand, Hooda is all set to be seen in Jio's flagship series Inspector Avinash and Sony Pictures' Unfair and Lovely with Ileana D'Cruz.

