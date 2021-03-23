Randeep Hooda And Urvashi Rautela Wrap Up Second Schedule For 'Inspector Avinash'

Indian actors Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela have been filming for their upcoming web-series Inspector Avinash for quite some time now. In Jan 2021, Jio Studios' official Twitter account shared a couple of photos from the sets indicating that shooting for the series had begun. Recently, in a now-deleted Instagram post, actress Urvashi Rautela shared a couple of photos from the set with her co-star Randeep Hooda as the actors wrapped the 'second schedule' for Inspector Avinash.

Rautela shared the now-deleted post with the caption, "#InspectorAvinash 2nd schedule wrap!! Every single role brings with it an ignorance and an insecurity, and so you have to approach it with the same curiosity and humility. Ninety per cent of how you learn is watching great people. When you are surrounded by good actors it lifts your performance. I do my homework & prepare myself for the experience of playing a particular character. Thank you @randeephooda @neerrajpathak1 @officialjiostudios". Take a look at Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Urvashi Rautela's post

The recent (deleted) Instagram post about Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela's upcoming web series prompted a number of responses from fans. Many of Urvashi's fans commented complimenting the actress' looks calling her "cute", "stunning", "beautiful" and more. Some of Urvashi's fans talked about her acting skills in the comments sections even calling her the "Queen of Bollywood" while other fans simply encouraged the actress to keep up the good work. Some of Urvashi's fans simply left heart and kiss emojis for the actress, showering her with love. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

More about Inspector Avinash

Since Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda have wrapped up the second schedule for their web series, actor Randeep Hooda is travelling again for the next schedule without Rautela. According to yahoonews, a source revealed that the plot of the series follows a cop named Avinash Mishra, an encounter specialist who gets into a shootout with dacoits like Nirbhay Gujjar and Jagjivan Parihar. The source also mentioned that Rautela was not present for almost any scenes which were filmed outdoors since her character is that of a housewife. The source also mentioned that the actress did not travel to Chambal with the team for filming.

Image source - asliurvashians_ (Fan Account) Instagram

