Randeep Hooda Bids Emotional Farewell To Sarabjit's Sister Dalbir Kaur; 'I Was...'

Actor Randeep Hooda paid an emotional farewell to Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur on Monday who breathed her last on 25 June 2022. Keeping the promise he had made to Kaur, Hooda performed her last rites on June 27. The 45-year-old actor took up the role of Sarabjit Singh in the film Sarbjit, also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who played Dalbir Kaur. Kaur was known for her determination to get her brother released, from 1991 till his death in 2013. Dalbir died due to a heart attack in Bhikhiwind near Amritsar, Punjab on June 26.

Randeep Hooda developed a really close bond with Dalbir Kaur during the filming of Sarbjit and that was when the latter asked him to give her 'kandha' when she dies. She even told him that she sees Sarabjit in him.

Randeep Hooda bids emotional farewell to Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur

On Monday, Randeep Hooda headed to his Instagram handle and paid an emotional tribute to Dalbir Kaur. Sharing a throwback picture with her, he mourned her loss, calling her a 'fighter, child-like, sharp and devoted to all that she touched'. The Highway actor penned, "घर ज़रूर आना (Do Come Home) was the last thing she said. I went, only she had left. Not in the wildest dream could one imagine that Dalbir Kaur Ji would leave us so soon."

He remembered her by saying, "A fighter, child-like, sharp and devoted to all that she touched." Recalling Dalbir's spirit of fighting against all the odds to going against the system to save her brother Sarabjit Singh, Hooda stated, "She fought a system, a country, its people and her own to try to save her beloved brother Sarbjit. I was so fortunate to have her love and blessings and never to be missed Rakhi in this lifetime."

"Ironically the last time we met was when I was shooting in the fields of Punjab where we had created an Indo-Pak border. It was a chilly and foggy late November night but she didn’t care about all that. She was happy we were on the same side of the border. 'खुश रहो, जुग जुग जीयो (Stay well, live long)' she often ended most conversations with. I do feel truly blessed indeed. There just wasn’t enough time for Dalbir Ji. I love you, I miss you and I shall always cherish your love and blessings. Om Shanti," Hooda concluded.

Sarabjit Singh was tried and convicted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for a series of bomb attacks in Lahore and Faisalabad that killed 14 bystanders in 1990, but as per India, he was just a farmer who strayed into Pakistan from his village located on the border. He was sentenced to death in 1991, but his sentence was repeatedly postponed by the Government of Pakistan. In April 2013, Singh was attacked by fellow inmates in prison at Kot Lakhpat Jail and after 6 days of the brutal attack, he succumbed to injuries at the Jinnah Hospital, Lahore.

(Image: @randeephooda/Instagram)