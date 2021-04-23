Randeep Hooda Celebrates 5 Years Of 'Laal Rang', Recalls 'no Lockdown' Days

Randeep Hooda's 2016 film Laal Rang completed 5 years of its release on the silver screen on April 22, 2021. Thus, to celebrate 5 years of Laal Rang, the Extraction star took to his Instagram handle to share a video clip from the film and reminisced the good old shoot days of the Syed Ahmad Afzal directorial. Sharing a video of his bike-ride sequence with co-star Akshay Oberoi, Randeep revealed they only required two takes to shoot the sequence.

Randeep Hooda's movie Laal Rang completes 5 years

Sharing the video clip, Randeep recalled the times when there was "no lockdown" and "no safety protocols". In the scene from the film posted by him, an illegal blood bank owner Shankar Singh Malik (Randeep) and a young college student Rajesh Dhiman (Akshay) could be seen enjoying a ride on the Yamaha RX 100 motorcycle.

In Randeep Hooda's video, while he sported a rugged look in a printed satin shirt over dark-blue denim pants and black shoes, Akshay rocked a checkered shirt over brown pants and grey sneakers. Along with recalling the good old Laal Rang days, Randeep captioned the post writing, "Ghumne Chalega? No rehearsals, no lockdowns, no safety protocol, no low loader, 2 takes.

#RX100 #5yearsOfLaalRang @akshay0beroi @afzalistan music by @mathiasduplessy".

Check out Randeep Hooda's Instagram post below:

Earlier, Randeep Hoda had also expressed his excitement for Laal Rang's fifth anniversary on Instagram by sharing a throwback photo from the film's sets. He had also revealed that his character as Shankar from the film will always stay with him and had asked fans to share their favourite dialogues from the film with him. His caption read: "Two days to go for 5 years of #LaalRang. Shankar is one character who will always stay with me, which are your favourite dialogues from the film? #Throwback #Shankar".

Take a look at Randeep Hooda's post below:

More about Randeep Hooda

The actor was last seen in his debut Hollywood movie Extraction alongside Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth. He will next be seen in the action film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and romantic comedy, Unfair & Lovely alongside Ileana D'Cruz.

