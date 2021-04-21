Randeep Hooda Celebrates Ram Navami, Shares Selfie From Ram Janmabhoomi In Ayodhya

Randeep Hooda recently took to his Instagram account to share a selfie against the backdrop of Ram Mandir. On the occasion of Ram Navami, the actor is seen with a teeka on his forehead. In the caption, he wrote few lines for the occasion, it reads, 'à¤¸à¤¬ à¤ªà¤° à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤¤à¤ªà¤¸à¥à¤µà¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¤¾à¥¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤¨ à¤•à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾à¤œ à¤¸à¤•à¤² à¤¤à¥à¤® à¤¸à¤¾à¤œà¤¾à¥¤ à¤”à¤° à¤®à¤¨à¥‹à¤°à¤¥ à¤œà¥‹ à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤²à¤¾à¤µà¥ˆà¥¤ à¤¸à¥‹à¤‡ à¤…à¤®à¤¿à¤¤ à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤¨ à¤«à¤² à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¥ˆà¥¤à¥¤' May the divine grace of Lord Ram guides us through these difficult times. Sending wishes to everyone for #RamNavami #Ayodhya #RamJanmaBhoomi". In the location tag, the actor added that he was at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The comment section is filled with wishes from the fans and followers. Check it out.

Randeep Hooda celebrates Ram Navami

(Image Courtesy: Randeep Hooda's Instagram post)

Earlier, the actor shared a still from his film Laal Rang ahead of its fifth year anniversary. While sharing the picture from the film that released on April 22, 2016, the actor wrote a note about his character being his favourite role ever. He wrote, à¤¦à¥‹ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ #LaalRang 5 à¤¸à¤¾à¤² à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¥‹à¤œà¤¯à¤¾à¤—à¤¿ à¥¤à¥¤ à¤­à¤ˆ #à¤¶à¤‚à¤•à¤° à¤…à¤ªà¤£à¤¾ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤†à¤œ à¤¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥€à¤‚ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¤à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤•à¤¤à¥€ à¤«à¤¼à¥‡à¤µà¤°à¥‡à¤Ÿ à¤•à¤¿à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¥ˆ à¥¤à¥¤ à¤²à¤¾à¤² à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤®à¥ˆ à¤¥à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¤à¥‡ à¤˜à¤£à¤¾ à¤«à¤¼à¥‡à¤µà¤°à¥‡à¤Ÿ à¤¡à¤¾à¤‡à¤²à¥‹à¤— à¤•à¥à¤¨à¤¸à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ˆ ?Two days to go for 5 years of #LaalRang Shankar is one character which will always stay with me, which are your favorite dialogues from the film?". Check it out.

About Ram Navami 2021

The actor was spotted celebrating Ram Navami, which is a celebration of the birth of Lord Ram. In India, people celebrate the occasion on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. This year, the whole country is celebrating the occasion on April 21. Hindus, on this day, perform Kanya Puja where they invite 9 girls and feed them. They are considered Devi and are also worshipped. A prasad is prepared which includes sooji halwa, kala chana and puri that are given to the girls. Lord Ram was born to King Dashratha and Queen Kaushalya in Ayodhya and is considered the seventh incarnation of Vishnu. People from different cities visit Ayodhya to pray at Ram Mandir.

