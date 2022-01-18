Randeep Hooda Comes To Help Of Melghat Reserve Staff, Funds Stun Batons & Noise Pistols

Actor and avid animal lover Randeep Hooda is often seen voicing his opinion for animal rights and helping people in need through his philanthropic work. Recently, the actor funded stun batons, noise pistols for Melghat reserve staff. The need for such occurred after a woman forest guard named Swati Dhumne died in a tiger attack at Tadoba on November 20th.

After her demise, the official head has deployed noise pistols and both stun pistols in Tipeshwar, where there is high Tiger density. Being an ardent lover of wildlife and the environment, actor Randeep contributed to this cause. The actor in a press statement shared how the frontline staff are working vigilantly. “The frontline staff is protecting the last frontiers of our natural heritage. These are also borders under constant threat, being protected by constant vigil. The wildlife and habitat are very precious but so are the lives guarding them. The forest staff at times can need protection from wild animals, they are protecting. I hope these trials yield fruitful results allowing these rangers to safeguard themselves better in the line of duty.”

Randeep Hooda provides help to Melghat reserve staff

Randeep Hooda, who was approached by the Claw co-founder, Sarosh Lodhi on the initial demand from MTR, saw him immediately release the money to procure 10 stun batons and 5 pistols for Melghat on a pilot basis. Apart from his acting prowess, this side of his personality has inspired inspiring his fans to come forward and be a part of causes that will help safeguard wildlife and the environment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, best-known for his roles in Baaghi 2, Bombay Talkies, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Hooda was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He also has a social comedy film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely alongside Ileana D'Cruz in the pipeline. Apart from this, the actor has been roped to play a gangster in an upcoming crime-thriller series, which will stream on Netflix. The series will be helmed by Balwinder Singh Januja, who is famous for his screenplays in films including Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan.

IMAGE: Instagram/randeephooda