Randeep Hooda Condoles Demise Of RLD Chief Ajit Singh Due To COVID-19

RLD chief and former Union Minister Ajit Singh passed away at a Gurugram hospital on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Actor Randeep Hooda took to his Twitter account to mourn his demise. He shared a picture of Ajit Singh from May 2018, where he is sitting and is surrounded by people. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Chaudhary #AjitSingh ji" along with a folded hand emoticon.

Randeep Hooda mourns Ajit Singh's demise

About Ajit Singh's death

Ajit Singh was the son of ex-Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. He served as a 6-time MP from the Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency and was a part of Cabinets headed by former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao, VP Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.

A statement was released by his family which revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 20. Moreover, it appealed to all those who wish to pay their respects to stay at home as far as possible owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check it out.

Randeep Hooda joins Khalsa aid to help people

Earlier, the actor took to his Instagram account to announce that he will be joining Khalsa aid to help people amid COVID-19. He shared a video on Instagram where he requested his fans and followers to come forward and support India in the battle to combat the virus spread. He also urged people to donate oxygen cylinders, and do whatever they can to serve the people in their stressful times. The video showed the actor standing while holding multiple placards reading about how people are dying due to the oxygen shortage as COVID wrecks havoc across the nation.

In the caption, he wrote, "It's your chance to save lives! With India facing the worst of the pandemic, people are dying due to lack of oxygen. Let's come together to help the country fight #COVID and save precious lives. @khalsaaid_india is providing oxygen concentrators and we urge you to come forward and do your bit to help India breathe... Visit the link in bio to make your contribution.” Check it out.

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda's Instagram/PTI

