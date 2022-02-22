Randeep Hooda Dons A Turban For His Upcoming Netflix Film 'CAT'; See First-look Poster

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda never fails to impress his fans with his ace acting skills. The actor, who made his acting debut in 2001, established himself as a leading actor and worked in several award-winning movies. While the actor was last seen working on his upcoming film Inspector Avinash, he is now all set for his next venture.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep Hooda recently announced his upcoming Netflix film CAT. Randeep Hooda shared the first official poster from the movie in which he could be seen donning a turban. The black and white poster also saw a pistol and some bullets. It had "DRUGS. DECEIT. DANGER" written on the top. Sharing the poster, the Highway star wrote, "Where do you go when there's nowhere to hide? I couldn’t be more excited to announce CAT, where drugs, deceit and danger come together to unravel chaos. Coming soon on @netflix_in."

Sharing the same poster, the official social media handle of Netflix India wrote, "The choices are few and dangerous when you belong to rival gangs!" "We’re at the edge of our seats as the story of CAT will soon be here," the caption further read. Seeing the poster, the actor's fans wished him luck and expressed how they cannot wait to watch the film. Some were also thrilled to see the intriguing poster of the upcoming movie.

Details about CAT

As per the poster of the film, CAT is touted to be a crime drama. Randeep Hooda's intriguing and intense look in the poster with some scars on his face hinted at his fierce role. The project is created by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who also co-wrote it. Apart from Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, Anil Rodhan and Jimmy Singh co-wrote the new venture. Movie Tunnel Productions is helming the project in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment. Details about its release date have not been revealed yet.

On Randeep Hooda's work front

Randeep Hooda garnered immense critical acclaim for his films Highway, Jism 2, Baaghi 2 and more. The actor also played an important role opposite Chris Hemsworth in the 2020 film Extraction. The actor is now all set to star in the upcoming film Inspector Avinash opposite Urvashi Rautela. He also has Unfair & Lovely with Ileana D'Cruz in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@randeephooda