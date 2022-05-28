Randeep Hooda Drops 1st Look From 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' On Leader's Birth Anniversary

Randeep Hooda unveiled his first look from the upcoming biopic Swatantra Veer Savarkar on the occasion of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's 139th birth anniversary today. Taking to his social media handle, the actor also dropped a motion poster of the project, as he hailed one of the 'tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom'.

The poster showcases Hooda in a sepia-toned look, donning a cap, round glasses as well as a moustache to clone Veer Savarkar's avatar. The film will be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, while Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh are bankrolling it.

Randeep Hooda drops his first look from the biopic Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Randeep unveiled the poster and wrote, "This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long. Wishing you all a very Happy Veer Savarkar Jayanti!." Take a look.

Fans hailed Randeep's look and dropped comments like, "can't wait for this one", "world, be ready for another masterpiece", and "this is what we're waiting for," among other things.

In an earlier conversation with Mid-Day, Randeep opened up about the project and mentioned, "There are many heroes who have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated and influential among these unsung heroes.”

Born on May 28, 1883, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar went on to become one of the most important figures of the Hindu Mahasabha. The politician, activist and writer passed away on February 26, 1966, in Bombay.

