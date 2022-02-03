Randeep Hooda Gets Injured While Shooting Action Sequence For 'Inspector Avinash'

Actor Randeep Hooda has recently suffered an injury while doing an action sequence on the sets of his upcoming web series Inspector Avinash. According to a source by ANI, Hooda took some safety measures and used frozen packs to numb the area so that he could complete the shoot.

The actor went to see the doctor after the shoot was completed. The 43-year-old actor had a slight dislocation and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Hooda will soon star in the web series Inspector Avinash. The web series will also mark Randeep Hooda's digital debut. Inspector Avinash is a cop thriller based on the super cop of UP, Avinash Mishra. It will also cast Urvashi Rautela, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajneesh Duggal, Govind Namdev, Freddy Daruwala, Adhyayan Suman, Priyanka Bose, Amit Sial, and Abhimanyu Singh. Randeep Hooda was shooting for the film in UP and Chambal before the second wave of COVID-19.

About Inspector Avinash

The web series, Inspector Avinash, is based on the real incident of the year 1997. The story revolves around the supper cop Avinash Mishra of Uttar Pradesh that takes us through his struggles and hurdles. He also shows how he overcomes the struggles to reach to the head of weapon cartel. The plot revolves around the crimes of the state.

Randeep Hooda's love for nature

The actor keeps his fans and followers updated with his day to day activities. Recently, Randeep shared a series of photographs representing the wildlife and nature. He urged the people to protect the natural environment. He captioned the post, "Enshrined in the Indian constitution, Article 51 (A) (g) states the following: “It shall be the duty of every citizen of India to protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers and wild life, and to have compassion for living creatures."

Randeep Hooda on the work front

Randeep Hooda's films like Highway, Jism 2, Sarbjit, Baaghi 2 and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster garnered him immense critical acclaim as a performer. He was last seen in the film Extraction playing the role of Saju Rav opposite Chris Hemsworth. He was also featured in Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal playing the role of older Raghu aka Raj. The actor will next be seen playing Karan Singh Rathore in Radhe. He will also star in the film Unfair & Lovely alongside Ileana D'cruz.

