Randeep Hooda Hails Chirag Khandal As He Becomes Youngest To Qualify For Asian Games

Chirag Khandal has become the youngest ever to qualify for Asian Games 2022. The equestrian will be representing India on a bigger stage in eventing. Chirag is currently at the No 1 position on the Indian team for eventing which is a part of the equestrian sport that involves participants taking part in different contests like show jumping.

The youngster's feat delighted Randeep Hooda, who has also participated in professional equestrian events and is known for his love for horses. The actor to his social media space and dedicated a post to Khandal, stating, "It's a proud moment for all of us."

Randeep Hooda shares a heartwarming post for Chirag Khandal

Actor Randeep Hooda took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, "So happy to see youngsters taking up Equestrian sports. #ChiragKhandal qualified for the Asian Games 2022. Training in France, he is currently at the No. 1 position in the Indian team for #Eventing, the youngest person to ever qualify for Asian Games in this discipline. It's a proud moment for all of us.

@chiragkhandal @dptofsportsgoi @yasministryindia @media.iccsai @kiren.rijiju #AsianGames2022 #equestrian #equestriansports". Have a look:

Chirag Khandal says he 'was overjoyed' & 'filled with gratitude'

Chirag Khandal was overjoyed with the praise. He reposted the post and wrote, ‘I can't express my feelings. My heart is filled with gratitude. Thank you so much sir for these encouraging words and your support towards this beloved sport of Equestrian. I will continue to work hard and try my best to make India proud in upcoming years".

Randeep Hooda on the work front

As per various sources, Randeep Hooda had called upon the ministries, sports authorities, and sports minister of India and tagged them on Instagram posts too where he urges them to devote more attention to the sport. On the professional front, Randeep Hooda has multiple movies lined up in his pipeline. His upcoming projects include CAT, Inspector Avinash, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, an untitled project where he went to London to shoot and Swatantra Veer Savarkar, where he will be portraying freedom fighter V.D. Savarkar in the biopic, which has already created a buzz.

