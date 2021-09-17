Actor Randeep Hooda recently took to Instagram and informed his fans about taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor shared his happy moment of getting fully vaccinated with a picture from the hospital. In the picture, the actor can be seen in a yellow t-shirt as he calmly sits while taking the second shot.

While captioning the post, he wrote, “Finally! fully vaccinated, 2nd dose done[sic]." During the 2nd wave of the COVID-19, Randeep was one of the artists who stepped forward and helped people. Last year, during the pandemic, the actor took part in a clean-up drive at Versova Beach. Not only this, he even urged people to do their bit for nature.

Meanwhile, the actor was previously slammed with a legal notice of Rs 10 crore by scriptwriter and lyricist writer Priyanka Sharma through her lawyer Rajat Kalsan. In a notice sent to Randeep Hooda, Priyanka Sharma said that she had contacted him through social media. He had assured her that he would start working on Priyanka’s script soon. Priyanka alleged that she sent about 1,200 songs and 40 stories to Randeep Hooda, Asha Hooda, Mandeep Hooda, Ajli Hooda, Manish, Randeep’s manager Panchali Choudhary, makeup artist Renuka Pillai on email and WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep Hooda made his acting debut with Mira Nair's 2001 romantic drama Monsoon Wedding. Apart from this, the star also worked in the 2013 films The Coffin Maker, and John Day. The actor who was last seen in the film Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will next be seen in Rat On A Highway directed by Vivek Chouhan, Mard directed by Sai Kabir, and Unfair And Lovely where he will be seen sharing the screen space with Ileana D'Cruz for the first time. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the digital film Inspector Avinash along with Urvashi Rautela.

COVID-19 cases in India

As the country continues to fight the deadly Coronavirus. India on September 17, witnessed a single-day rise of 34,403 new COVID-19 infections while the active cases have further declined to 3,39,056. According to Union health ministry data, out of the total infections, the active cases now comprise 1.02 per cent, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been reported at 97.65 per cent.

(Image: Instagram/@RandeepHooda)