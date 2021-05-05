Randeep Hooda Joins Khalsa Aid To Provide Oxygen Concentrators Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Actor Randeep Hooda is the recent celebrity to join the bandwagon of stars to help people in the time of the COVID 19 crisis and spread awareness about the virus. As India faces a shortage of oxygen supply, the actor took to Instagram and shared a video while requesting his fans and followers to come forward and support India in the battle to combat the virus spread. He also urged all to donate oxygen cylinders, and do whatever they can to serve the people in their stressful times. The video showed the actor standing while holding multiple placards reading about how people are dying due to the oxygen shortage as covid wrecks havoc across the nation.

Randeep Hooda teams up with Khalsa Aid to help people amid COVID-19

The placards showed the atrocities and dire repercussions that are faced by the people due 6to the pandemic. It also explained how every ‘4 minutes a person dies by COVID-19.’ He also spoke about the crematorium site which has long queues of people waiting to lay rest to their loved ones peacefully. The actor further sent a message of saving a life by donating and supporting several NGOs or foundations that are helping people. The actor through the video also shared his association with one of the prominent organisations ‘Khalsa Aid’ that are distributing oxygen concentrators to help people in these uncertain times. While captioning the post, he wrote, “It's your chance to save lives! With India facing the worst of the pandemic, people are dying due to lack of oxygen. Let's come together to help the country fight #COVID and save precious lives. @khalsaaid_india is providing oxygen concentrators and we urge you to come forward and do your bit to help India breathe... Visit the link in bio to make your contribution.”

This is not the first time when the actor associated with the foundation to help the needy. Back in 2018, during the Kerala floods that showed the devastating nature’s fury, Randeep had joined the relief work, being done by Khalsa Aid, on ground. The Khalsa Aid group had also shared a picture of the actor while serving food to a child affected by the catastrophe. “Bollywood actor @randeephooda joins the Khalsa Aid team in #Kerala! It’s great to see celebrities on the ground and not just simply commenting on social media, they wrote then.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep is looking forward to the release of his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on May 13 on the occasion of Eid, in theatres and digitally as well.

(Image credit: RANDEEPHOODA/ Instagram/ PTI)