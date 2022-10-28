Randeep Hooda Makes Relationship With Lin Laishram Official; See Pics

Actor Randeep Hooda who is known for playing roles in films like Highway, Sarbjit, and more, recently surprised fans after he made his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram official. On the joyous occasion of Diwali, the actor shared a bunch of pictures from his celebratory night while posing with Laishram.

The couple posed with diyas in their hands. Lin, who is an actor and jeweller, also took to her social media and shared beautiful pictures from the Diwali celebrations. Apart from the two stars, the pictures also feature Hooda’s parents posing joyfully amid the festive vibes. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Love and light to all around the world ✨#happydiwali #diwali2022"

Randeep Hooda makes relationship official with Lin Laishram

Lin has worked in movies like Om Shanti Om and Mary Kom. The actor first featured on Randeep’s Instagram in 2021 when Randeep wished her happy birthday by posting an adorable picture. He wrote in the caption, “Keep smiling in the sun.. always Happy Birthday @linlaishram.” Before this, Randeep Hooda was in a relationship with Neetu Chandra for nearly 3 years (2010-2013).

Meanwhile, Randeep, who announced his next film based on the life of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar in March this year, has undergone a massive transformation for the same. The actor who is rigorously preparing for the role has shed extra kilos to fit into the shoes of his character.

As per Mid-Day, the film will revisit Savarkar's early association with a revolutionary group in the UK, his imprisonment at the Cellular Jail, and the years where he advocated social unity, thus highlighting his contribution to India's fight for freedom.

Randeep who is quite elated and excited to bring forward the story of a revolutionary shared his happiness earlier in a press statement saying, "There are many heroes who have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated, and influential among these unsung heroes."

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is slated to release on May 26, 2023, to celebrate the 140th birth anniversary of the political activist. He will also be in the film Unfair & Lovely.

IMAGE: Instagram/randeephooda