Randeep Hooda Mourns Demise Of His Horse 'Johnny Walker'; See Post

Actor Randeep Hooda mourned the loss of a 'beautiful gentle soul', his horse Johnny Walker. For unversed, the Highway actor is not just an ardent animal lover and activist but also a horse rider and he competes in National Equestrian events for the Dressage and the Show Jumping. Randeep has won several medals over years including two gold, a silver, and bronze at The National Equestrian Championship 2014 for Dressage and he also won one gold, silver, and bronze in Show Jumping. He owns five horses Johnny Walker, Ranji, Simply Supreme, Rommel, and Atilla, and yesterday he had to say goodbye to his Dressage horse Johnny Walker.

Randeep Hooda mourns the loss of Johnny Walker

Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram handle on Monday to share an emotional video about his horse Johnny Walker to mourn his loss. The video began with Randeep Hooda's poster riding the horse and the bottom said 'RIP Johnny Walker'. He was then seen going into a stable to feed the horse and patting him gently. He revealed that he named him Johnny Walker because he was very weak when he first got him and showed how he used to stumble while walking.

He then added a series of images riding the horse especially in tournaments and winning medals. He went on to quote a saying from the equestrian world that said, "When I die, tear my skin and make it into a horse saddle, gift it to a beautiful woman so that I am in between most beautiful things even in my death". He ended the clip by sharing a monochrome photo with his head resting on Walker's head and the photo read "Until We Meet Again".

Randeep wrote in the caption, "RIP Johnny Walker... He was a dancer among fighters. A beautiful, gentle soul who blessed us with his generosity over 22 odd years and taught us to be better riders and more importantly better people. Died of old age yesterday. Goodbye my Gentleman. Good bye Johnny Walker. RIP, Until we meet again." Overwhelmed by the emotional tribute one of his followers wrote, "This video deserves more views and love than the Radhe trailer.. RIP Gentle Soul". Bollywood actor Divya Dutta wrote "RIP" with a crying emoticon.

A look at Randeep Hooda's movies

Randeep Hooda made his Bollywood debut in Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding in 2001. His first big break came with the commercially successful film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai in 2010. He has won Stardust Award for Best Actor for his role in the movie Highway starring opposite Alia Bhatt. His other popular films are Jannat 2, Jism 2, Rang Rasiya, Sarbjit, and many more. He will be next seen in Radhe which is set to release on May 13. He is also awaiting the release of the social comedy film Unfair & Lovely opposite Illeana D'Cruz.

