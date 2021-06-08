Randeep Hooda Names His Pet Horse's Newborn Foal 'hope' As An Ode To His Mother Asha

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is a staunch environmentalist and an aminal lover. The Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster actor has been vocal about his love for animals, especially horses and often shares pictures and videos of him riding and playing with them. Recently, Randeep took to Instagram to share a series of photos of a newborn foal born to his pet mare whom he calls Dream Girl. Along with the pictures, he also revealed that he has named the foal ‘Hope’.

In the pictures, Hope was seen standing next to her mother and drinking her milk. In the caption of the post, Randeep wrote, “We can all do with a little HOPE in these trying times. “Hope” born on 5th June #WorldEnvironmentDay to my beloved Dream Girl. Can’t wait to see them.”According to a report by Mid Day, the actor revealed why he zeroed in on the name Hope. He said that his mother’s name is Asha which in English means Hope and this is the reason why he decided to go ahead with the name. He further said that since Dream Girl delivered Hope in Bangalore and he could not be there, he is also looking forward to ‘hug her’ and bring Hope back when she is fit enough to travel.

As soon as Randeep Hooda’s Instagram post was shared, his fans and followers rushed in to shower love on it. Many have commented using the red heart emojis while others expressed their admiration using the heart-eye emoticons. See their reactions below.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Highway star took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of photos of him cleaning the beach with his team. He was seen segregating the plastic waste as well. In the caption of the post, he wrote, ‘The environment’s biggest enemy is the thought process that people think it is someone else’s job to protect it.’

Randeep will next be seen in the upcoming social-comedy movie titled Unfair and Lovely. It is helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Sony Pictures Films India. Ileana D’Cruz has been roped to play the female lead in the movie. The plot of the movie will talk about people’s obsession with having fair skin.

