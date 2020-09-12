Randeep Hooda Shares Phrase Of Guru Gobind Singh About Resilience On 'Saragarhi Day'

Actor Randeep Hooda on Saturday, September 12 shared a phrase from Sikh guru Shri Guru Gobind Singh's teaching online. The phrase that reads (translated), "Lord grant me the boon, that I may never deviate from a good deed. That I shall not fear when I go into combat.And with determination I be victorious.That I may teach myself this greed alone. And when the last days of my life come, May I die in the might of the battlefield," (sic) was shared on Saragarhi Day, which is widely observed by Sikhs around the world on September 12. Here's Randeep Hooda's post:

Saragarhi Day is observed to commemorate the soldiers of the Battle of Saragarhi

Saragarhi Day is observed by the Sikh community on September 12 every year to commemorate the 21 Sikh soldiers who lost their lives in the Battle of Saragarhi 1897. The Battle of Saragarhi was fought between the Sikhs and Pashtuns, Orakzai, and Afridis. The former was under British rule and served their duties and responsibilities as a British soldier. The latter were fighting for their freedom, which was compromised when the Durrand Line (1893) was drawn between India and Afghanistan.

The Pashtuns, Orakzai, and Afridis wanted to attack Britishers and rule over the country. They attacked the Saragarhi fort as it was the heliographic communication post between Fort Lockhart and Fort Gulistan through which messages were transferred using lights and different signals. On September 12, 10,000 Pashtuns, Orakzai, and Afridis attacked the Saragarhi post to break communication between the forts. However, the valour and determination of the 21 Sikhs deployed at the Saragarhi post failed their plans.

The 21 Sikh soldiers single-handedly fought 10,000 Pashtuns, Orakzai, and Afridis through the night of September 12. And, the next day reinforcement from the British Army reached Saragarhi. All the soldiers of the Battle of Saragarhi were posthumously awarded the Indian Order of Merit by the government.

What's next for Randeep Hooda?

Randeep Hoda, last seen in Netflix's Extraction, will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe. The movie, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani in the lead, also features actors like Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati, Randeep Hooda, among others in a pivotal role. The forthcoming film is reported to be the official remake of the South Korean movie Veteran.

