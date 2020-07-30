Randeep Hooda On 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai': One Of My Strongest Performances Till Date

Randeep Hooda, last seen in Sam Hargrave's Extraction, considers his performance in Milan Luthria's Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai as one of his strongest performances from the last decade. Randeep Hooda, who essays the role of ACP Agnel Wilson initially was apprehensive about signing the film because he had dabbled a similar genre in his previous movies. However, Milan Luthria convinced him to be a part of the gangster drama that had Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Emraan Hashmi, and Prachi Desai in lead roles.

Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai completes ten years

The Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut starrer completes ten years of its release on Thursday, July 30. On ten year completion of Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, Randeep Hooda expressed his gratitude towards Milan Luthria for persuading him to accept the role. Randeep also believed that the gangster drama is an important film of his acting career. He exclaimed that the movie started a trend in his career, which he looks back to with happiness.

Randeep Hooda on shooting for Milan Luthria's Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai

Randeep Hooda recalled the fun he had while shooting for the Milan Luthria-directorial. Randeep Hooda remembered the pompous dialogues he had in the film and said that he and dialogue-writer Rajat Arora would laugh while rehearsing the lines. However, when the camera would start rolling Randeep Hooda would give his tooth and nail for a fantastic shot.

Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai was reportedly based on real-life gangsters. The film directed by Milan Luthria was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under her production banner. The movie managed to impress the critics and audience alike with its intriguing storyline and acting performances. The Milan Luthria directorial reportedly collected Rs 85 crores worldwide at the box office.

As the film completes a decade, director Milan Luthria took to his social media to express his gratitude towards the cast and crew of the gangster-drama. Sharing the poster of the movie, Milan Luthria wrote: "A director’s vision is only as good as the support it gets. Thank you to the entire team and all our fans for your support. #Ouatim has stood the test of time only because of your love." (sic) Check out Milan's post:

What's next for Randeep Hooda?

Randeep Hooda will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe. The movie, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani in the lead, also features actors like Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati, Randeep Hooda, among others in a pivotal role. The forthcoming film is reported to be the official remake of the South Korean movie Veteran.

