Randeep Hooda Opens Up About His Work; Says 'don't Care About Awards Or Recognition'

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda in a recent interaction opened up about the approach he follows while working. The actor said that acting was just a profession and he does not find anything glamorous about it. Randeep will soon be seen in the social comedy film Unfair & Lovely.

Randeep Hooda says he doesn't care about awards and recognition

Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about his work ethics and said his job is just like anybody else, he is in a contractual professional doing contractual work. He added that apart from his work he does not interact with anyone from the industry, he added that he did not crave awards and attention. Hooda said that instead, he craved for the process of his work, his involvement and his ability is to give as much as he could. The actor said that what mattered most was the work he did and fame was just a by-product that follows. Hooda also added that he did not find anything glamorous about his acting job.

Randeep Hooda begins the shoot of 'Inspector Avinash'

Randeep Hooda will soon be seen in the web series Inspector Avinash. The actor took to his Instagram and informed that he had begun the shoot of the web series after it was stopped due to rising cases of COVID-19. The web series will also mark Randeep Hooda's digital debut. Inspector Avinash is a cop thriller based on the super cop of UP, Avinash Mishra. It will also cast Urvashi Rautela, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajneesh Duggal, Govind Namdev, Freddy Daruwala, Adhyayan Suman, Priyanka Bose, Amit Sial, and Abhimanyu Singh. Randeep Hooda was shooting for the film in UP and Chambal before the second wave of COVID-19.

Randeep Hooda's latest and upcoming projects

The actor was recently seen on screen in the action-thriller film Extraction. The movie marked Hooda's debut in Hollywood. The movie featured Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour and others. The movie followed the story of a black-ops mercenary who is given a mission to rescue an Indian drug lord's kidnapped son in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Hooda will next be seen in the social comedy-drama Unfair & Lovely. The film also features Ileana D'Cruz in the lead role opposite Hooda and will explore India’s obsession with fair skin.

Image: Randeep Hooda's Instagram

