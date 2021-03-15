Randeep Hooda Opts For Shikari Look In Recent Picture From Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently took to social media to share a picture from the Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary. In the picture, he is seen posing amidst nature while holding a straight face for the camera. He is seen dressed in comfortable clothes which make movement easy and quick. The actor has indicated through the caption that this was how he spent his Sunday evening and also had a fun time at it. Randeep Hooda’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments.

Randeep Hooda’s time at Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently took to social media to update his fans on what he has been up to lately. He posted a picture from Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary where the actor seems to have had a gala time. He is seen posing in a treehouse that has been solely created out of wood pieces. The actor is seen leaning against the wooden railing while wearing a poker face expression. The background of the picture also looks stunning as a lake and a bunch of trees have been studded around the small living area.

In the picture shared, Randeep Hooda can be seen donning a safari-style avatar which is a perfect fit for the occasion. He is seen wearing a brown crumpled shirt which helps people camouflage themselves in case of an animal attack. He has also added similar coloured pants, keeping the look simple and monochrome. In accessories, Randeep Hooda is seen carrying a professional camera and a brown hunter's hat, which goes well with the look. His simple yet heavy moustache also fits the look perfectly.

Through the caption for the post, Randeep Hooda has explained how he spent his Sunday. He has mentioned that soaking in the sun was a major part of the weekend. Have a look at the post from Randeep Hooda’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have complimented the actor over his great looks in the picture. A few people have also enquired about the release date of his next film. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Randeep Hooda Instagram

