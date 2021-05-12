'Randeep Hooda Pays Tribute On International Nurses Day: 'Thank You For Nursing Humanity'

Since 1965, May 12 is observed as International Nurses Day to honour nurses, who are the backbone of the medical system. Talking about the same, Extraction fame Randeep Hooda took to Twitter to share a special post for the frontline workers who have been at the forefront in the battle against COVID-19. The actor shared a picture and penned a note thanking them for their services.

Randeep Hooda's wish on International Nurses Day

Taking to his Twitter handle, Randeep shared a picture of male and female nurses holding a stethoscope and a file. The picture also read, "Thank you, Nurses, #InternationalNursesDay". Randeep also penned a note that read, “Thank you for doing your best to nurse humanity back to health #InternationalNursesDay”. Take a look at the tweet below.

Thank you for doing your best to nurse humanity back to health 🙏🏽#InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/IVLBv9EA9r — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 12, 2021

As soon as Randeep shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users joined the actor in wishing the nurses. One of the users wrote, “Bonjour, yes the backbone of our health care system. It's time we appreciate their service and respect them too”. Another user wrote, “They are the best”. Take a look at a few more comment below.

Bonjour, yes the backbone of our health care system. It's time we appreciate their service and respect them too — Shrabani Banerjee (@bani23b) May 12, 2021

Thank you for appreciate 🙏 — सूर्यवंशी 🏹 #३ह 🚩 (@iMahaveerSharma) May 12, 2021

About International Nurses Day history

Florence Nightingale is a pivotal figure in the history of International Nurses Day. She is the "Lady with the Lamp," and she was born in Britain on May 12, 1820. She was also a statistician who served as the Crimean War's chief nurse. Florence worked tirelessly to care for the injured soldiers, both British and Turkish. It is said that she used to walk through the corridors at night with a lamp in her hand to check on her patients, earning her the title "Lady with Lamp".

In 1860, Nightingale helped to establish the first scientifically based nursing school, the "Nightingale School of Nursing," at St. Thoma's Hospital in London. Along with establishing nurse training at workhouse infirmaries. On May 12, 1965, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) observed the first-ever Nurses Day. Since then, the ICN has celebrated International Nurses Day every year. Special Nurses Day kits are distributed to nurses on this day.

Image: Randeep Hooda's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.