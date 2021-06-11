Randeep Hooda Pays Tribute To Boxer Dingko Singh Who Passed Away On June 10

Boxer Dingko Singh, the Asian Games gold medalist in boxing, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the age of 42. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda paid him a tribute on Friday via his social media handle. He shared a picture of the boxer along with a caption talking about the efforts he took in this field. Take a look at Randeep Hooda's Instagram story for Dingko Singh.

Randeep Hooda mourns Dingko Singh's death

In a brief caption, to his Instagram story, Randeep wrote that Padma Shri Dingko Singh was a boxing legend who inspired so many who continue to follow in his footsteps. He further added that the award-winning sportsperson put hope back in boxing by winning a gold medal in the Asian Games in Bangkok in 1998. He concluded by writing that he was a true son of Manipur. In the story, Hooda posted a picture of a young Dingko Singh posing with a medal.

Image source: Randeep Hooda's Instagram

About Dingko Singh's death

As previously stated, the bantamweight boxer died on Thursday. He had been battling illness for several years, beginning with liver cancer, for which he has been receiving treatment since 2017. Last year, the boxer was infected with COVID-19 and recovered. He had stated to PTI after his treatment, "It had been a very difficult month. I can't thank the doctors and nurses who cared for me enough. I will be eternally grateful to them." During his hospital stay, he was tested positive for COVID-19 five times. "It was quite upsetting because I would watch others who had come after me go before me. But, thanks to the physicians and nurses, I was able to continue," he added.

Dingko Singh made his international boxing debut in 1997, winning the Bangkok-based King's Cup. Later that year, he was also named the best boxer at the meet. The boxer from Manipur received the Arjuna Honour in 1998 and the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2013. He was an Indian Navy service member. A film based on his life is said to be in the works. The rights of which are with Shahid Kapoor.

Image: Randeep Hooda's Instagram/ Kiren Rijiju's Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.